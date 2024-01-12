“I hope this fight can still happen” - John Lineker wants to face British star Liam Harrison in a boxing match down the road

John Lineker isn’t giving up hope that he will one day face fellow hard-hitter Liam Harrison in a match.

The two were initially scheduled for a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 18 this Friday, but the fight was scrapped after Harrison had treatment for his prior injuries.

Lineker, however, believes that he and Harrison will one day be booked to square off again, but this time in another discipline.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, John Lineker said he could fight Harrison in a boxing match once the British star is all healed up.

Lineker said:

“I hope this fight can still happen. He injured his knee, unfortunately, the fight won't happen. But who knows? He might gain courage and face me in a boxing fight in the future.”

A matchup between the two veterans is a sure-fire way of putting on an explosive contest as neither fighter knows the meaning of slowing down.

Lineker, who’s also called ‘Hands of Stone’, is a former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and has four knockouts in his six wins in ONE Championship. Two of Lineker’s knockout wins in the promotion came at the expense of former bantamweight MMA kings Kevin Belingon and Bibiano Fernandes.

Harrison, meanwhile, is a multi-time Muay Thai world champion and owns one of the craziest knockout victories in ONE Championship. ‘Hitman’ suffered two knockdowns in his April 2022 matchup against Muangthai PK Saenchai before coming back with three knockdowns to take the first round win.

John Lineker seeks world title trilogy bout against old rival Fabricio Andrade

While he’s still looking at a potential matchup against Liam Harrison, there is another fight that John Lineker wants to take care of.

Lineker, in the same interview, said he wants to reclaim the world title he lost and is set on a trilogy fight against current ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade:

"I want to fight for the title again. I think I deserve it. I come from two good victories and I believe there is no other fight that makes sense other than a fight for the belt.”