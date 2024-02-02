“I couldn't walk for three days” – Liam Harrison details extent of injury that forced him to withdraw from the Mayweather fight

British striking icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison once almost got in the ring with arguably the greatest boxer of all time in former pound-for-pound great Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr.

The brash American boxing icon challenged Harrison in early 2023, as news of the fight made instant headlines. However, the showdown dissipated as quickly as it was announced, as Harrison was forced to withdraw almost immediately after running into trouble with his injured knee.

‘Hitman’ injured his knee in a 2022 world title shot against legendary Thai warrior Nong-O Hama and has been nursing the said injury ever since.

Now, Harrison details the ordeal that forced him to shelf the Mayweather fight, as painful of a decision as it was to make.

Harrison told Sky Sports in a recent interview:

"For the first couple of days I was training, hitting pads, doing pad work, I thought I'm alright here, I'll get through this. Then when I started sparring and I didn't have control of where their movements were going, people started pushing me back, after training I was getting out, unwrapping my leg. It was all just swollen.”

Liam Harrison tried to power through the injury, but it was for naught

It’s every fighter’s dream to face off with Floyd Mayweather, not only because of the recognition and eyeballs it will draw, but most importantly for the massive multi-million dollar payday. ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison knew this, and that’s why he tried to make the fight happen, despite knowing his knee was in dire straits.

Unfortunately, Harrison’s body just would not cooperate. He added in the same interview:

"It got to the point where I was training hard for a day then I couldn't walk for three days just because of how badly damaged my leg was."

More than a year later, Harrison still hasn’t made his return to professional fighting, although he is getting very close.

