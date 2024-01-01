"They lost the plot already"- Manny Pacquiao's Floyd Mayweather rematch announcement falls flat, generates lukewarm fan reactions 

Manny Pacquiao is set to rematch Floyd Mayweather Jr. almost a decade after their original meeting in 2015. 'Pac Man' broke the news during Rinzin's New Year's Eve event, but unfortunately, the seemingly gargantuan announcement has generated little interest.

While the pair's initial meeting still holds the record for the highest-selling pay-per-view in history, the rematch announcement failed to illicit the intended excitement as it was received by those in attendance with a defining silence.

While one could argue the lack of cheers and whistles during the Rinzin event could be attributed to the Japanese culture of being respectful and silent during sporting events and announcements, the same can't be said about the slew of online reactions.

Catch Manny Pacquiao's fight announcement below:

The announcement has generated lukewarm reactions on social media, with an overwhelming majority of fans coming out vehemently discrediting the relevancy of the match-up.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@sene101 wrote:

"They lost the plot already."

@najoe2019 said:

"Great, another fight nobody wants to see."

"The crowd went mild!!!!🔥🔥🔥"

"Zero people cheered for this announcement😂 I could hear crickets🦗."

"[This] Sport is a joke."

"Another way of making money, and no one's is hyped about it?"

"They think we care."

"Floyd fights a[re] memes now, won’t be watching."

"In wheelchairs?"

"Why can’t these guys just preserve their legacy ??"

When Floyd Mayweather credited Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao are two of the best boxers in the history of the sport. When the two legends clashed in 2015, 'Money' came out on top with a comfortable unanimous decision win.

However, the 46-year-old believes 'Pac Man' was the best pugilist he has ever faced. During an episode of the MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME, the former world champion said:

"The best fighter that I've ever fought probably was Manny Pacquiao because of his movement. He is a hell of a fighter, and I can see why he won so many fights and can see why he is going down as a Hall of Famer. It's just certain moves that he made."

Catch Floyd Mayweather's comments about Manny Pacquiao below:

Pacquiao holds a record of 62-8-2 and has won titles in eight separate weight divisions during his illustrious career, a unique distinction only he holds to this day.