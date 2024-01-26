“You never know” – Healthy Liam Harrison hopes opportunity to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. ‘comes back around’

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger, British striking icon ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison lost a lot of opportunities when he fell to injury in 2022, following a harrowing technical knockout defeat to then-champion, legendary Nong-O Hama.

‘Hitman’ injured his knee mid-fight, and had no defense against Nong-O’s bulldozing style, resulting in the TKO finish. After the fight, Harrison went into recovery mode, and has now been out of action for over 18 months.

In early 2023, however, Harrison received an exciting opportunity that came out of the blue. The 38-year-old veteran got a call from none other than boxing legend and former pound-for-pound king Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather had challenged Harrison to an exhibition boxing match at the O2 Arena in London, and ‘Hitman’ accepted. Unfortunately, things didn’t go exactly to plan.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Harrison said he tried to go into training camp for Mayweather, but his knee started acting up.

The Bad Company representative said:

"I thought I'm probably not going to lay a glove on this guy even when I'm at full fitness. I probably won't be able to hit him, let alone if I'm on one leg. I thought: 'Is it going to be worth just getting in there and humiliating myself where I can't move properly?' I had to pull out and I was absolutely devastated.”

And just like that, the Mayweather fight was gone and Harrison decided to instead have surgery on his knee shortly after, which he is still recovering from to this day.

Still, ‘Hitman’ is keeping the hope alive that when he is fully recovered, Mayweather will come knocking once again.

He added:

"But you never know, it might come back around."

What’s next for ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison?

Liam Harrison has openly commented that he believes his career is coming to an end very soon. At 38 years of age, Harrison has spent over two decades at the top of the Muay Thai world.

When he does return to action, Harrison is looking to close the book on a storied Muay Thai career and has singled out Thai icon Seksan Or Kwanmuang as his potential final opponent.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Liam Harrison’s next fight.