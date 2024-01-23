Muay Thai star Liam Harrison says there was no point risking injury against MMA fighter John Lineker

British Muay Thai icon and ONE Championship veteran ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison wants to make it clear that he didn’t pull out of the John Lineker fight because he was scared. At 38 years of age, Harrison knows his time in combat sports is quickly winding down.

As such, ‘Hitman’ is making some crucial decisions to keep his body pristine in the twilight of his career, and taking on a former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion who is dangerous with his hands and is known as ‘Hands of Stone’ just didn’t offer much of a risk-to-reward ratio.

Harrison and Lineker were initially scheduled to throw down in early 2024, but after reaggravating old and nagging injuries, ‘Hitman’ was forced to put that fight on hold. Now, the 38-year-old British star is singing a different tune.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison talked about the Lineker fight and why he didn’t want to force the issue.

‘Hitman’ said:

“If I run myself into the ground and my knee up to the point of no return then I'm not going to be able [to continue training after retirement].”

Needless to say, Harrison is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, and fans can’t wait to see him back in action.

What’s next for ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison?

To be clear, ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison fully intends to face ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker at some point, but he wants to close out his legendary Muay Thai career first.

The 38-year-old veteran has been out of commission for over 18 months, nursing a knee injury he suffered against Nong-O Hama in August of 2022. But ‘Hitman’ is quickly getting back on track and is expected to make a full recovery this year.

Harrison has eyed Thai icon Seksan Or Kwanmuang for what could be the final fight of his legendary Muay Thai career.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the latest news and updates on Liam Harrison’s next fight.