“I can fight around April” – Liam Harrison says he’s no longer in pain for the first time in four years

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison can’t wait to climb back into the ONE Championship ring and do what he loves.

The 38-year-old English firecracker was last seen in action at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II in August of 2022, which seems like ages ago. ‘Hitman’ then challenged legendary Thai fighter and former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama for the coveted golden belt.

Unfortunately, Harrison suffered a knee injury in the middle of the first round, which rendered the 38-year-old practically defenseless. The result was a technical knockout victory for Nong-O.

In the aftermath of the fight, Harrison would sit out for months, before having surgery the following year. He has been in recovery since.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison says that after his surgical repair of the injured knee, he feels like a new man.

‘Hitman’ stated:

“So now, to wake up in the morning and not be in pain for the first time in four years, it's amazing. To be fair, it just feels nice, just getting around in my everyday life not being in pain, not having my knees swollen up all the time. Yeah, so hopefully I can fight around April time that' be nice.”

Liam Harrison details the effects of his injured knee on everyday life

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison couldn’t be happier that he’s finally getting healthy and slowly returning to doing what he loves.

The 38-year-old veteran detailed what he had gone through in the same interview with the South China Morning Post. He added:

“For the last three years, it's been a struggle getting out of bed. In the morning I wake up every morning early, I take the dog out and I go for a walk for about an hour with a dog and usually I'm walking for about 30 minutes before my knees stops hurting and I stop walking with a limp and that's been for about four years.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Liam Harrison’s return.