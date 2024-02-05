The art of striking may appear to be a walk in the park for many fans since it does not look so complicated, but it surprisingly is.

ONE Championship star Liam Harrison can be considered a master of how to deal damage efficiently and effectively after winning 44 out of his 90 fights via either knockout or TKO.

Granted, fans have not seen Harrison inside the ONE Circle in nearly over two years as he rehabs from injury, but that has definitely not prevented him from sharing his expertise with those still learning about combat sports.

On his personal Instagram account, the Bad Company gym product shared one little technique that he has repeatedly utilized in his trademark left hook that people to the shadow realm multiple times:

“How I get my power. Slight step, dip in my leg slightly, dip, twist my body. From there, twist.”

Liam Harrison opens up on potential final career opponent

At age 38, ‘The Hitman’ knows that his career is closer to its end than its beginning, and while the road back to fighting is extremely difficult, the veteran is up to the challenge.

He was last scheduled to fight former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 18 in January, but Harrison pulled out of the contest due to a knee injury.

During his rehab, the multi-time Muay Thai world champion even shared how aspiring Muay Thai fighters can utilize their elbows to perfection during a bout.

With the sun slowly setting on a decorated Harrison, he has made it known that he would love to give fans one last memorable moment and hopes to do it against the legendary Seksan Or Kwanmuang.