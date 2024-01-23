WATCH: Multi-time Muay Thai champ Liam Harrison shows the perfect elbow that can crack any defensive wall

The combat sports world has seen many fighters establish themselves as one of the absolute legends in their martial art of choice and one such name is Liam Harrison.

The ONE Championship star has fought the best of the best in the sport and he is more than happy to share his expertise in Muay Thai.

Harrison shared on his Instagram how he likes to perform one of his most devastating and effective strikes:

“Look to go through the middle with an up elbow. No matter how tight he’s got his hands here, there will be a gap for your elbow to come through the middle. What I like to do to set this one up, I’ll feel my range with my left hand.”

He continued:

“What I’ll start to do is I’ll push there. As soon as I feel a little bit of weight pushing back on me, I’ll then just turn my elbow up, and come straight through the middle of the guard. My left leg will just step forward, bang, now step back out, okay?”

Harrison also shared one key piece of advice:

“You don’t want to wait around and then I’m in elbow range myself, okay? So it’s very important to be in and out.”

Harrison gearing up for one last ride

At 38 years old, Harrison wants to go out in a blaze of glory just before it does as he eyes a return to the ONE Circle very soon and there is one name that fits the bill.

Thai star Seksan Or Kwanmuang has fought the likes of ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and has fought eight times under the ONE Championship umbrella since debuting in 2023.

Harrison has publicly made it known that he wants to fight Seksan and with the many great fights the Englishman has given ONE Championship, it would not be a surprise for them to give him his last wish.