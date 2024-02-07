WATCH: Liam Harrison unleashes ruthless aggression in his preparation for potential return to action

Recovering from an injury is no easy feat that any person in the world can relate to and in professional sports, it brings up questions of whether the athlete can ever reach the level that he has prior to sustaining it.

British Muay Thai star Liam Harrison is currently one of those athletes, with a career resume spanning over 100-plus bouts dating back to his professional debut in 1999.

Making his way to ONE Championship in 2018, ‘The Hitman’ has shared the ONE Circle with the likes of the legendary Petchmorakot Petchyindee and Nong-O Hama, plus countless other classics outside of the promotion.

Though he was originally booked to fight Pongsiri PK Saenchai in January 2023 at ONE Fight Night 6 and former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 18, Harrison bowed out prior to both fights happening due to injury.

However, his fighting spirit and desire to go out on his own terms continue to propel him to train for a comeback.

Harrison recently took to Instagram to share his progress and it appears that his striking is sharper than ever.

Liam Harrison shares his greatest techniques

With a wealth of barnburners under his belt, Harrison has the veteran experience that could prove invaluable to others and is not against showcasing it to aspiring fighters.

Harrison deeply respected the importance of utilizing the elbow in Muay Thai and gave important pointers on how to put it to good use against even the toughest defense that opponents can put up.

Outside of his famed Muay Thai techniques, Harrison also carries one-punch knockout power in his hands as he has amassed 44 finishes throughout his career. He also shared how best to deliver that power.