“All of a sudden I got this call” - Liam Harrison details how potential Floyd Mayweather fight came to him

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom was once in global headlines as the next man to take on pound-for-pound boxing legend Floyd 'Money' Mayweather Jr.

But his knee injury prevented him from seizing the opportunity. Now, Harrison has cleared the air and detailed exactly how that Mayweather fight came to be.

Speaking to talkSPORT MMA in a recent guest appearance, Harrison shared his experience.

'Hitman' stated:

"All I was doing was a bit of boxing pads and then all of a sudden I got this call and like oh Floyd Mayweather's coming to fight England do you want to fight him I like what and they're like he's got you down on a short list he said there's three people who he's going to pick you're in him will you do the fight I oh my God the next day later I'm on FaceTime to Floyd Mayweather’s manager."

Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be for Harrison, as his doctor advised him to have surgery on the injured knee to prevent permanent damage, and to take a few months off to recover as well.

Now after nearly two years on the sidelines, Harrison is ready to make his comeback.

Liam Harrison returns to action against Japan's Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on Prime Video

'Hitman' Liam Harrison is ready to make his highly anticipated comeback fight this weekend.

The 38-year-old combat sports veteran is set to lock horns with Japanese kickboxing standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

