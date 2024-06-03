"He’s in my way" - Liam Harrison says Katsuki Kitano is just another hurdle on his journey back to contention

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is determined to resume his legendary career, and he won't let anyone stop him from doing so, especially not the man who will stand across him inside the Circle this weekend.

Harrison is coming off a lengthy recovery and rehabilitation process for a knee injury he suffered in 2022. Now, he's back and ready to step on the battlefield again, albeit against a dangerous Japanese opponent in Katsuki Kitano.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Harrison talked about his upcoming opponent.

'Hitman' stated:

"He’s a tough guy, and he’s a good name, he’s on a good winning streak, but he’s in my way."

'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom is set to lock horns with Japanese kickboxing standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show will air on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Liam Harrison can't wait for violent showdown with Katsuki Kitano: "Someone's gonna get f*cking busted open"

'Hitman' Liam Harrison is known for his pedal-to-the-metal style of fighting, and he's been in some tough wars over the years. Stepping onto the battlefield against tough Japanese fighter Katsuki Kitano next, Harrison says fans can expect a brutal fight.

He told ONE Championship:

"Someone's gonna get fucking busted open or flattened or ironed smooth out. It's gonna be fun. I'm just really looking forward to it."

Needless to say, fans are excited to see Harrison back in action this weekend.