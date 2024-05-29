“Don’t underestimate me” - Katsuki Kitano plans to showcase a different breed of Japanese fighter vs Liam Harrison

Katsuki Kitano believes he stands apart from other Japanese fighters.

On Friday, June 7, the 25-win veteran will face his toughest test to date when he welcomes back British striking sensation Liam Harrison to the Circle at ONE 167.

Kitano made his first appearance for the promotion at ONE Friday Fights 38 last year, scoring a solid win over Halil Katukcu. Before he attempts to make it two in a row, 'Bong' sat down with ONE Championship to discuss his upcoming clash with the 'Hitman' and what sets him apart from other Japanese competitors looking to make their mark on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Kitano said:

“I’m different from other Japanese fighters – don’t underestimate me. I want people to see that this Japanese fighter is different.”

While Kitano is making his second career appearance inside the circle, Liam Harrison will be competing for the first time in nearly two years at ONE 167 after recovering from a devastating injury.

Liam Harrison kicks off his comeback tour against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167

Stepping into the Circle at ONE on Prime Video 1 for his first ONE world title opportunity, Liam Harrison's championship dreams quickly turned into a nightmare when he suffered a horrific knee injury following a vicious leg kick from Nong-O Hama.

Undergoing surgery early last year, Harrison spent all of 2023 and much of 2024 laid up, working his way back to full health and wondering if he would ever be able to compete again.

Fortunately, the 'Hitman' is back to 100% and ready to make one more run before laying down his gloves for good. His comeback tour begins at ONE 167 when he goes toe-to-toe against a young and hungry Japanese contender inside Bangkok's iconic Impact Arena.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

