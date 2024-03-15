“I’ll rise again” - Liam Harrison steels his mindset ahead of looming return to action from devastating knee injury

Liam Harrison isn’t done yet.

The one-time ONE world title challenger has been out of the spotlight since suffering a brutal knee injury against Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama during the promotion’s inaugural Amazon Prime Video event in August 2022. Since then, the ‘Hitman’ has undergone extensive knee surgery, forcing him to spend his entire 2023 on the sidelines rehabbing.

As we close in on the second quarter of 2024, Harrison is looking better than ever and is ready to make one more run before laying down his gloves for good.

“I'll rise again #comebackseason,” Harrison wrote on Instagram.

Before his setback against Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, Harrison delivered two of ONE Championship’s most memorable finishes, dispatching Mohammed Bin Mahmoud at ONE: A New Tomorrow in January 2020. He followed that up with perhaps the greatest comeback in promotional history.

Stepping inside the Circle with the ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK Saenchai, Harrison faced some early adversity in the form of two quick knockdowns. On the verge of defeat, ‘Hitman’ dug deep and stormed back, scoring three straight knockdowns to win the bout via TKO.

Liam Harrison looks back at his iconic win over Muangthai at ONE 156

Looking back on his incredible come-from-behind victory over Muangthai, Liam Harrison believes that it is another example of the good that can come from pushing through adversity and persevering.

“Last year, I won Fight of the Year,” Harrison said on the ADHD Untangled podcast. “I’m old in fighting terms now. I got knocked down in the first 40 seconds. I got up. I got knocked down again. I managed to come back, and I knocked him down two more times and then I knocked him out for the third time."

He added:

“What happened in that fight is just exactly what I’m just talking about there [about not giving up]. When times get hard, if you keep preserving, keep pushing through, there’s a bit of magic that’ll happen usually.”

Are you excited to see the three-time Muay Thai champion back in action later this year?