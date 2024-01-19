“A bit of magic, that’ll happen usually” - Liam Harrison on why he doesn’t give up no matter the circumstance

Liam Harrison referenced his legendary Muay Thai fight against Muangthai PK Saenchai while talking about perseverance in combat sports.

In April 2022, Harrison was matched up against Muangthai following the former's first win in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division. The Leeds native quickly found himself in trouble against Muangthai after being knocked down twice in round one.

‘Hitman’ continued to get back up and knocked down Muangthai three times to secure a first-round knockout win in one of the craziest fights in promotional history. To this day, combat sports fans still talk about Harrison’s unforgettable comeback.

Harrison recently did an interview on the ADHD Untangled podcast. While talking about perseverance, the 38-year-old mentioned his historic win against Muangthai:

“Last year, I won Fight of the Year. I’m old in fighting terms now. I got knocked down in the first 40 seconds. I got up. I got knocked down again. I managed to come back, and I knocked him down two more times and then I knocked him out for the third time. What happened in that fight is just exactly what I’m just talking about there [about not giving up]. When times get hard, if you keep preserving, keep pushing through, there’s a bit of magic that’ll happen usually.”

Following his win against Muangthai, Harrison earned a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot in August 2022. Unfortunately for him, Nong-O Hama chopped him down with leg kicks to secure a first-round TKO win, beginning a lengthy layoff for Harrison after needing knee surgery.

John Lineker hopes to rebook fight against Liam Harrison in the future

On Jan. 12, Liam Harrison was scheduled to make his highly-anticipated return in a Muay Thai bout against former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker. Harrison endured another injury setback and was forced to pull out of the intriguing fight.

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Lineker had this to say about potentially rescheduling the fight with Harrison in the future:

“I hope this fight can still happen. He injured his knee, unfortunately, the fight won't happen. But who knows? He might gain courage and face me in a boxing fight in the future.”

Lineker seemed overly excited to fight Harrison, but 'Hands of Stone' does have a business to take care of in the ONE bantamweight MMA division.

After losing against Fabricio Andrade for the world title, Lineker has bounced back with wins against Kim Jae Woong and Stephen Loman, which could lead to a trilogy fight against Andrade later this year.