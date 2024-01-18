“You only need one shot” – Liam Harrison hails ONE Championship’s use of four-ounce gloves in Muay Thai 

Liam Harrison believes ONE Championship’s use of four-ounce gloves is a total game changer in the art of eight limbs.

ONE is the only promotion on the planet that can give you mixed martial arts, submission grappling, and kickboxing all in one night. But perhaps the most exciting aspect of any given ONE card is its unique version of Muay Thai.

Instead of the more traditional eight-ounce (boxing) gloves, fighters don a pair of four-ounce MMA gloves, paving the way for much more powerful hits that often result in epic knockouts.

Many have hailed Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves as the most exciting combat sport on the planet. British striking sensation Liam Harrison echoed similar sentiments during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, saying:

“This new hard-hitting three-round format, it's exciting, and if you've got power, if you're tough and you can take a bit of a beating and put yourself in the right place to line, you only need one shot you're going to go far in this.”

See the interview below:

In four-ounce gloves, Liam Harrison delivered a comeback for the ages

Harrison quickly became a fan favorite courtesy of his high-octane style of fighting that guarantees excitement every time he steps inside the circle.

Perhaps the greatest example of that statement was his incredible come-from-behind victory against ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK Saenchai in April 2022.

After suffering two early knockdowns, things looked to be all, but over for Harrison. However, ‘Hitman’ had no intention of going down without a fight.

Kicking it into second gear, Harrison swarmed Muangthai, overwhelming the former Lumpinee Muay Thai world champion with three consecutive knockdowns to win the bout via TKO.

The victory earned Liam Harrison his first shot at a ONE world title and the promotion’s Muay Thai Fight of the Year honors.