“That’s the biggest dopamine hit” - Liam Harrison details the adrenaline rush he goes through every fight week

Liam Harrison perfectly articulated what his adrenaline rush feels like during fight week.

Over the last two decades, ‘Hitman’ has solidified himself as a legendary Muay Thai fighter, making him a primary source for behind-the-scenes information. During a recent appearance on the ADHD Chatter Podcast, Harrison described what he feels during fight week:

“The lead up in fight week, every single part of fight week, it shoots my dopamine level through the roof. The lead-up, the last training session, you’re doing the official weigh-in, all the media work, I buzz off all that in fight week. Then, eventually, when you do walk to the ring, everyone is cheering for you. Then you step in, and then you fight another man you trained for this man, and this man has trained for you.”

Harrison continued:

“To me, that’s like the most addictive drug on earth. That’s the biggest dopamine hit I will ever get off anything. So, all week I’m craving it right up to that moment when I get in the cage.”

Liam Harrison made his ONE Championship debut in December 2018. Following an 0-2 run at featherweight, ‘Hitman’ moved down to bantamweight and silenced the doubters with back-to-back first-round knockouts.

In August 2022, Harrison fought then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1. Despite his valiant effort, the Leeds native lost by first-round TKO due to brutal leg kicks of his Thai counterpart.

Luckily, ‘Hitman’ recovered from knee surgery following his fight against Nong–O, and he’s now officially scheduled for his highly-anticipated return.

When is Liam Harrison’s next fight?

On January 12, Liam Harrison will face John Lineker in an intriguing Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 18. Lineker, a former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, looks to further showcase his world-class power by securing an impressive win against the Leeds native.

Lineker last fought on September 29, defeating Stephen Loman to strengthen his case for deserving another ONE bantamweight MMA world title shot.

ONE Fight Night 18 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.