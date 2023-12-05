“They’ll remember you for the fights you were in” – Liam Harrison explains why becoming an exciting fighter means more than titles

British striking sensation ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison knows a thing or two about being in exciting fights. In fact, he’s rarely ever in a boring fight. Every time Harrison is in the ring, fans can expect a barnburner.

The veteran ONE Championship fighter from the United Kingdom says entertaining the fans and putting on a show is important – more important than even winning world titles.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Harrison says putting on exciting fights and giving his best performance is all he cares about as a fighter.

The 38-year-old said:

“The older and wiser I've got, I've realized titles do not mean a thing. They look nice on your f***ing mantelpiece, but no one's going to remember you. No one's going to remember you for you what you were on the mantelpiece. They’ll remember you for the fights you were in.”

Harrison can’t wait to make his highly anticipated return to action, which comes in early 2024 against another dangerous opponent.

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison to face former bantamweight MMA king ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker

Now fully healed and ready to resume his stellar career, ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison will make his return to action in ONE Championship against former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker in a Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi.

Harrison is coming off a lengthy absence from competition following a knee injury he had surgery on earlier this year. Meanwhile, Lineker is making his ONE Championship Muay Thai debut.

ONE Fight Night 18 broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.