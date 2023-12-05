Professional athletes all over the world come from different walks of life and while many of them have gone on to find other sources of happiness outside of the fight game, the same cannot be said for Liam Harrison.

‘The Hitman’ has put together an extremely interesting legacy in the world of Muay Thai, though the Englishman has started to dip his toes into a prominent role behind the scenes with his own United Kingdom-based promotion: Hitman Fight League.

Being a fan favorite certainly has its benefits such as an increased likelihood of getting big-money fights, being placed on bigger cards, better odds at being on the marquee and even getting frequent title shots.

In Harrison’s case, starting his own promotion was a very big blessing on his part as he told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

“I was really happy with the turnout, the atmosphere. The production was good, the fights were amazing, everyone really put it on the line, and yeah, it were really exciting obviously. We announced the collaboration that we've got going on with ONE as well so yeah it was good yeah."

What is next for Liam Harrison and his illustrious career?

Harrison, 38, is tasked with the responsibility of welcoming former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker to the world of Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12 at the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite fans clamoring for him to fight reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty, Harrison knows that it would be futile for him to fight Haggerty at his age.

Instead, Harrison is actively looking for a victory against Lineker in the hopes of getting onto one of ONE Championship’s four US cards in 2024.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in North America.