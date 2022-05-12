Watch: The best of Muay Thai with 4-oz gloves in ONE Championship

ONE Championship hosts some of the best Muay Thai action on earth. The organization holds Muay Thai with smaller four-ounce MMA gloves to help increase action.

ONE has put together a compilation of some of its best Muay Thai fights with MMA gloves. The video celebrates the upcoming ONE 157 fight event, which is packed with Muay Thai action.

Watch the best of ONE Championship Muay Thai with MMA gloves:

In the highlights package, one can watch amazing fights such as 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison against 'The Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK.Saenchai. It was so exciting that the winner, Harrison, was awarded a title shot on the spot.

Viewers can also watch Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon defending his title against British fighter 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty. Both of these fighters will be competing at ONE 157 in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix.

The inaugural ONE Muay Thai women's strawweight championship fight is also in the video. It features the youngest champion in ONE history, Smilla Sundell, defeating Jackie Buntan in a competitive fight.

The promotion has hosted some incredible Muay Thai fights in smaller four-ounce gloves. More Muay Thai action can be found at ONE 157 on May 20. The event will host two Muay Thai title fights and the opening round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix.

ONE Championship's Muay Thai

Muay Thai fights in MMA gloves are unique to ONE Championship. Some fighters prefer the gloves, which include Italian strawweight Joseph Lasiri.

In an interview on Kickin' It, Lasiri said:

"When I signed with ONE Championship with the small gloves, especially mentally, it was hard to be the best fighter with the small gloves. But I think now, with confidence, in the small gloves, I think I can show more 'me' with the small gloves."

Joseph Lasiri will be challenging for the ONE Muay Thai strawweight title against Prajanchai PK.Saenchai in the ONE 157 co-main event slot.

The main event of ONE 157 will be a title fight with the ONE Muay Thai featherweight championship on the line. Reigning champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee of Thailand will look to defend his title against France's Jimmy Vienot.

Catch all the ONE Muay Thai action at ONE 157 on May 20.

