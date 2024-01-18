“I’ll happily do that” – Liam Harrison open to duking it out with John Lineker in a boxing match

In recent weeks, Liam Harrison has been totally open and honest with himself and the fans about what he believes he has left at this stage in his career.

The 38-year-old veteran has been competing at the highest level for a long time and Muay Thai is not a sport that tends to love you back.

‘Hitman’ is well aware of this and has therefore named a clash with Seksan as the fight he wishes to go out on, leaving his gloves in the ring after sharing the stage with a fellow legend.

There is, however, one other opponent who has been calling him to fight him under the boxing ruleset.

Harrison told the South China Morning Post that he will grant John Lineker his wish – only after he has called time on his Muay Thai career:

“I've seen Lineker keeps asking for a boxing fight. I'll happily do that after the Seksan fight. I'll happily do that with him. Let me get my Muay Thai career out of the way. I'll retire on that and if he wants to fight boxing then I would fight boxing.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison has unfinished business with John Lineker

Liam Harrison was originally set to make his long-awaited return to competition at ONE Fight Night 18.

With his injuries appearing to be in the rearview mirror, the Brit was booked to face Lineker in the former bantamweight champion’s first Muay Thai contest under the ONE Championship banner.

Unfortunately, Harrison’s injury issues continued to cause setbacks which called the fight off.

Given the excitement from the fans when the contest was announced, this is sure to be one that the promotion would like to see finally take place if both competitors’ schedules align.