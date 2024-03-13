WATCH: British legend Liam Harrison unleashes absolute thunder ahead of looming return to action

British superstar Liam Harrison is looking sharp and closing in on his highly anticipated return to the Circle.

It’s been more than a year and a half since the ‘Hitman’ went down following a devastating leg kick from then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1. After undergoing surgery in early 2023, Harrison is ready to get back on martial arts’ biggest global stage and make one more run before hanging up his gloves for good.

Making his pro-fighting debut in 1999, it didn’t take long for Liam Harrison to establish himself as one of the most dangerous men in all of the UK. Over the years, he’s captured a slew of titles, including belts under the WAKO, WPMF, WMC, and WBC. Harrison is also a 2016 Kombat League world champion.

Though he is yet to collect gold in ONE Championship, he has become one of the promotion’s most revered fights for his exciting balls-to-the-wall style of fight, as displayed by his incredible back-to-back first-round knockouts of Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK Saenchai.

Liam Harrison reveals the key to fighting at an elite level for 20+ years

With well over 100 fights to his credit and two decades of putting his body on the line, you can’t help but be impressed by the fact that Liam Harrison is still able to compete at the highest possible level — even after undergoing an extensive reparative knee surgery.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the ‘Hitman’ revealed that the key to his longevity is all about staying consistent.

“I think when it comes to my longevity, what I would say is that consistency is the key,” Harrison said. “I've seen a lot of fighters come and go and they'll get to a good level and they'll disappear. The first time I ever fought at the highest elite level [was when] I was 18. I'm 38 now, and I'm hoping I'll still be doing it this year as well so to stay at that level for 20 years. I think that's an achievement in itself.”

