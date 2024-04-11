"He's very fast, he's very sharp" - Liam Harrison impressed by Katsuki Kitano's debut win at ONE Friday Fights 38

British striking legend Liam Harrison is finally set to lace on the 4-ounce Muay Thai gloves inside the ONE Championship Circle once more when he returns at ONE 167.

'Hitman' squares off against Japanese rising star Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash that goes down inside Bangkok's Impact Arena in U.S. primetime on June 7.

The 38-year-old slugger has been penciled in for a return on a couple of occasions since suffering multiple injuries to his leg during his fierce world title fixture against Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

Unfortunately, more bad news knocked on his door before each of those occasions.

Should he stay fit, the pride of Leeds is ready to throw down against Katsuki Kitano, who enjoyed a terrific debut at ONE Friday Fights 38 in October last year.

However, based on the Japanese's promotional bow, Harrison knows he cannot take things lightly against his upcoming foe.

Liam Harrison had this to say to Sky Sports last week:

"He's won a lot of titles in Japan. So he's no joke. It's not like I'm coming back to a walkover fight. He's very fast, he's very sharp. He had a good win last time out."

Could Liam Harrison face Seksan in a retirement fight?

Before news about his fight against Kitano surfaced, the striking legend took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal that he had signed one of two contracts for a couple of fights inside the Circle.

With one all set for ONE 167, the possibility of an epic all-legend matchup against Seksan Or Kwanmuang seems to be one that will follow closely.

Expand Tweet

Liam Harrison previously admitted that he possibly has two more fights before he calls it a day.

And with 'The Man Who Yields To No One's' all-out style, the 38-year-old knows he'd be able to treat the global fanbase to another classic Harrison barnburner before he hangs his glove for good.

