"Contract signed" - Liam Harrison reveals he's set for two huge fights in ONE Championship following knee injury

38-year-old Muay Thai star Liam Harrison has been vocal about wanting to go on a retirement tour on his terms, and it appears that his wish has been granted.

ONE Championship fans had long been waiting to see the multiple-time Muay Thai world champion fight again for nearly a year and a half now as he dealt with multiple injuries.

Harrison's last foray in the ONE Circle was in August 2022 when he challenged then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship and was hanging on amidst Nong-O's onslaught when the accumulation of leg kicks caused his lead leg to give out, losing the bout via first-round TKO.

'Hitman' was then next scheduled to fight against Pongsiri PK Saenchai and John Lineker in January 2023 and 2024, respectively, but bowed out both times due to injury.

Now, Harrison looks ready to return and made the big announcement on X/Twitter:

"Contract signed for the first of 2 big fights 🖊️"

Liam Harrison's road to recovery

With his revelation, it only makes his recent social media posts of him back in training that much sweeter as there will be, at the very least, two more high-octane bouts from the Englishman inside the ONE Circle.

Besides his commitment to giving fans a few more bouts to add to his illustrious career, Harrison has also been sharing his secret tips on becoming a successful combat sports athlete.

It has not been an easy road for Harrison thus far due to the amount of work and dedication he had to put in to return to peak fighting condition, and his most ardent fans will surely be waiting with bated breath for his return fight.