"Back in my happy place" - Liam Harrison starts training camp for impending return to action in ONE Championship 

Nothing brings joy to an injured fighter than to get back into the swing of things and start preparing for a bout once more, a feeling that Liam Harrison has been enjoying recently.

The ONE Championship star has fought a laundry list of elite-level talent throughout his career thus far but has been dealing with injury woes for the better part of the past year.

In January 2023, 'Hitman' was supposed to fight Pongsiri PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 6, but pulled out of the fight due to an injury. The same thing happened to his scheduled bout with John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 18 just this past January - this time due to a knee issue.

Nearly three months removed from the Lineker fight being scrapped, Harrison has been putting in time in the gym to ramp up his recovery.

Now, it seems as if ONE Championship fans will be able to see him return to the ONE circle very soon as he posted the following on his Instagram Stories:

"First day fight camp... 10 weeks of serious graft coming up... Back in my happy place"

Liam Harrison's thoughts on fighting in ONE Championship

At 38 years old, Harrison has fought in a handful of promotions and had the highest compliments saved for ONE Championship.

Last February, Harrison quickly laid to rest any notion that somewhere deep in the roster is an easy fight, pointing out that such a thing does not exist in the world's largest martial arts promotion.

Though it remains to be seen when his return bout will take place, the mere thought of seeing the former WBC Muay Thai World Champion fight again is going to be a big win for the combat sports community.