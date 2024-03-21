“I fought all of them” - Liam Harrison explains why fellow legend Seksan is the perfect opponent for his comeback

One would be hard-pressed to find a fighting resume as stacked as Liam Harrison's.

The British legend is among the few fighters who fought the best of Muay Thai stars across several generations.

Harrison had absolute wars against the legendary Saenchai, Anuwat, Sagetdao, Tetsuya Yamato, and Masaaki Noiri, just to name such stellar names.

There is, however, one more person Harrison has been itching to fight, and that person is his fellow legend, Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

The pair belong to the same generation of fighters who reached notoriety as early as the 2000s, and their similar fighting styles are a product of the decade's penchant for unadulterated violence.

In an interview with The City Life Project, Liam Harrison explained why Seksan would be his perfect opponent, especially in a fight that could be the final one of his storied career.

"I think so, I fought all the legends from this era. I fought all of them. He's agreed to it as well."

Harrison began calling for a match against Seksan earlier this year after the Thai star's insane 8-0 run in 2023.

Seksan is a four-time Muay Thai world champion, including two Rajadamnern Stadium world titles, with an absurd record of 201 wins across his nearly two-decade-long career.

He eventually signed with ONE Championship in 2023 and had his first appearance with the promotion in the first ONE Friday Fights card against young warrior Tyson Harrison in January of that year.

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

Liam Harrison has nothing but praise for the craziness Seksan brings

Liam Harrison is undoubtedly one of the most exciting fighters possibly ever in Muay Thai, and his no-holds-barred approach to fighting made him one of the best of all time.

So, it's no surprise he found such a deep connection with Seksan.

The Thai legend is incapable of putting on a boring fight, and it's this trait that made Harrison such a huge fan of 'The Man Who Yields to No One'.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Harrison said:

"He's so exciting. He's so crazy, and I think he and I can really create something special for the fans if you make matches together because I don't know if anyone has seen Seksan, but he's absolutely insane."