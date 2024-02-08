"One of the craziest fighters of the last 20 years" – Liam Harrison full of praise for "absolutely insane" Thai legend Seksan

Long competing in Muay Thai, British striker Liam Harrison has seen many great fighters he has grown to admire. One of them is veteran Thai warrior Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

Speaking to Sky Sports in an interview, the ‘Hitman’ said he is highly impressed with the fighting skills of ‘The Man Who Yields To No One'. Given the opportunity, he wants to battle the Thai legend.

The 38-year-old Bad Company standout said:

“He's so exciting. He's so crazy and I think me and him can really create something special for the fans if you make matches together because I don't know if anyone has seen Seksan, but he's absolutely insane.

“He's one of the craziest fighters of the last 20 years. So, yeah, I think that'll be a really exciting fight for not just me but for the fans and everyone and for Sky and for everyone who's watching and involved.”

Watch the interview below:

Liam Harrison has not fought since injuring his knee in August 2022 while he vied for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against former champion Nong-O Hama.

Seksan, 35, meanwhile, was a staple in ONE’s Friday Fights series in all of last year, winning all of his eight matches.

Liam Harrison’s challenge to Seksan out of love and respect

In issuing a challenge to Seksan Or Kwanmuang, Liam Harrison said it was out of respect to what the Thai legend has done in his illustrious career more than anything else.

The ‘Hitman’ made this clear in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post as he discussed his plans for his career moving forward.

The 38-year-old Leeds native:

“The only reason I want to fight him... there's no disrespect to anything, it's not out of hate, it's out of love and admiration for how he fights.”

Watch the interview below:

Liam Harrison has not competed in well over a year. He was scheduled to fight in January in a Muay Thai showdown against the former MMA world champion John Lineker. However, he had to pull out because of lingering effects from his knee injury.