“It’d be a shame if we miss the bone on that one” - Liam Harrison names Seksan, two other legends as his dream fights

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion challenger Liam Harrison is scheduled to face fellow knockout artist and former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker in a Muay Thai fight on January 12, 2024.

The two heavy hitters are set to co-headline ONE Fight Night 18, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Ahead of his highly anticipated return to action, Harrison posted a short clip on his official Instagram account where he named three fighters that he would like to fight.

‘The Hitman’ appeared in a recent podcast and was asked by the host who he would like to face, and he gladly answered with:

“Seksan. It’d be a shame if we miss the bone on that one. I think we could produce some really special. And I say he’s a legend and he’s been one of my favorite fighters for years. If you put me and him together I think you could really produce some absolute carnage.”

Seksan is one of the most accomplished Muay Thai fighters in the world, having been able to capture multiple titles like the Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai title and the WBC Muay Thai title. ‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ is currency riding a six-fight unbeaten streak in ONE Championship since making his debut in January 2023.

Apart from Seksan, the British superstar also mentioned Muay Thai legends Ramon Dekkers and Bovy Sor Udomson as fighters whom he would love to scrap with. Both were former multiple-world champions and left their respective marks in the sport.

Liam Harrison also dreams of another world title shot for the ONE bantamweight gold

After naming his three dream opponents, Harrison is now setting his sights on a potential second opportunity to win the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title as he aims to put together a string of wins.

The 38-year-old wants to book an all-British showdown with reigning divisional king Jonathan Haggerty. A clash between the two will finally reach the peak of their bad blood and can perfectly headline ONE Championship’s inaugural event in England.

ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.