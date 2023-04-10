Fully healed Sage Northcutt is ready to resume promising career

Karate superstar ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt’s stint in ONE Championship has certainly not been easy.

A devastating knockout loss to Cosmo Alexandre in his promotional debut back in 2019 resulted in several skull fractures, as well as a lengthy rehabilitation and recovery process.

Now, more than three years since that fateful night, the American phenom is finally back to make things right.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Northcutt talked about his mindset heading into his comeback fight next month and how he’s ready to pick up where his once promising career left off:

“Well you know I had a pretty bad injury. Now I’m all good. But I was out for like a year-plus, healing up from that injury. It was pretty bad, so it took like a year plus just to get well from that. And after that, right after, I was already in my mind obviously wanting to get back out, heal up really fast, I just had to be patient and wait for that. But once I got healed up, I’ve been looking to get back out there. And now it’s time, I’m super excited for it.”

Catch the full interview below:

Whether or not Northcutt is able to make waves in his return depends on his performance in his next fight.

Sage Northcutt is set to face Pakistan’s ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight contest at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream for free in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

