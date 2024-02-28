"Funniest skit of the year so far" - Fans react to Sean O'Malley roasting Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya in hilarious skit with coach Tim Welch 

Sean O'Malley and Ryan Garcia have found themselves embroiled in a feud, which has caused the reigning UFC bantamweight champion to poke fun at 'King Ryan' as well as his boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya with a skit that's now making the rounds on X/Twitter.

The skit consists of 'Sugar' playing his rival, while his head coach, Tim Welch, plays De La Hoya. As the video starts, Welch (as De La Hoya) reminds O'Malley (as Garcia) that they need money to pay off their betting debts, which ultimately sees Garcia (O'Malley) express his desire to fight in MMA.

He proclaims himself good enough to beat Jon Jones, which is a subtle dig at Garcia's claims that he won't be troubled by wrestling, having gotten the better of his security guard, who is supposedly a wrestler. The skit ends with them sniffing cocaine and mocking 'The Golden Boy's' bizarre request to fight Dana White.

Naturally, fans on X/Twitter were left in splits over the skit. One fan was in disbelief over De La Hoya's desire to fight White as the co-headliner of a hypothetical card.

"Bro said I'll fight Dana"

Another fan dubbed it the year's funniest skit thus far.

"Lmfaooo yeeeoeoo I'm done. Funniest skit of the year so far"

This was echoed by others.

"The first Suga Sean skit that I actually laughed at"

Sean O'Malley has chosen to fight Merab Dvalishvili over Ilia Topuria

Some fighters, it seems, actually listen to fan outrage. Sean O'Malley had initially reacted to Ilia Topuria's title-winning knockout at UFC 298 by calling for a champion vs. champion bout. Fans, however, dismissed this as him avoiding a bout with Merab Dvalishvili. In response, 'Sugar' reacted positively.

He bent to the fans' wishes and is determined to defend his bantamweight title against the Georgian phenom. However, that will only be possible if he successfully beats Marlon Vera come UFC 299. Given 'Chito's' previous win over him, the Ecuadorian's chances can't be written off.