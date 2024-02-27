Dana White gets challenged to a MMA co-main event fight by former boxing champion he shares bitter feud with

While Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya were once friends, a feud between the two began during the build-up of the crossover bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

That was nearly seven years ago, and the two have not reconciled. 'The Golden Boy' recently expressed an interest in facing the UFC President in a mixed martial arts bout.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the International Boxing Hall of Famer discussed Ryan Garcia facing Sean O'Malley, stating:

"Does he have purple hair now or what color is it now? I like him. He's a good striker... It would be a hell of a promotion. I would actually entertain that because Ryan can fight in the main event with this kid and maybe I can do Dana on the co-main... We're cool, but it's all good - I mean, I don't know if we're cool. I mean, I haven't talked to the guy... I'm good, but it doesn't mean that we can't go at it."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments on fighting Dana White below:

Expand Tweet

De La Hoya added that, despite both him and White living in Las Vegas, they have not seen one another. It is not the first time he has challenged the UFC CEO to a fight, as he did so multiple times during the height of their feud.

Eddie Hearn weighs in on Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor's return

While Conor McGregor remains the biggest star in mixed martial arts, he has not competed in nearly three years after breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. Following Dana White's claim that his financial success has made it difficult to schedule his return, Eddie Hearn suggested that the UFC CEO should do whatever it takes to ensure 'The Notorious' competes.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the Matchroom Sport chairman stated:

"If it was me - and it's not me and he certainly doesn't need my advice, Dana - but I'm bringing McGregor back, whatever it costs, because he injects an enthusiasm and a vibrancy into the UFC that no one else can. There is no one in the sport that can make it happen for the UFC and MMA like Conor McGregor when he comes back. The press conferences, the build up, the value of the business, the ratings, the pay-per-view numbers."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments on Dana White and Conor McGregor below:

He claimed that he would be on McGregor's yacht until a deal ensuring his return is agreed upon. 'The Notorious' has teased a comeback against Michael Chandler at International Fight Week in June, however, nothing has been made official. Meanwhile, White recently claimed that he is hopeful the former double champ will return in the fall.