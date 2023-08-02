"Funniest thing I've ever heard" - When Floyd Mayweather calling Conor McGregor a "Caucasian, knock-off" version of himself had Kevin Hart in splits

Floyd Mayweather had Kevin Hart in splits after calling Conor McGregor a ‘knock-off version of himself'. Mayweather and McGregor competed against each other in 2017 in one of the biggest boxing matches of all time. ‘Money’ emerged victorious via 10th round TKO and both men had nothing but respect for each other. However, prospects of another high-profit rematch have kept the rivalry simmering.

In 2019, Floyd Mayweather visited actor and comedian Kevin Hart on the 'Cold As B**ls All-Stars' show for LOL Network. While immersed in the ice tub as the show’s format demanded, Mayweather referenced Conor McGregor as a ‘knock-off version’ of himself to the amusement of Kevin Hart. This is how ‘Money’ described Conor McGregor:

“He’s the Caucasian Floyd Mayweather, you know. He’s a knock-off version…”

Irrespective of his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s personality and place in the combat sports world, Mayweather has acknowledged the Irishman’s fighting capabilities on numerous occasions. But the description left Kevin Hart laughing out loud:

“That may be the funniest thing I’ve ever heard…”

Watch Floyd Mayweather make the statement in the video below, courtesy of Dripped Shorts YouTube channel:

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather and MMA sensation UFC champion Conor McGregor are two of the biggest pay-per-view stars across all combat sports. Their first fight generated a whopping 4.3 million pay-per-view buys and more than $600 million in total revenue. In the current fabric of the combat sports world, no fight has the potential to cross or even come close to that mark. That can all change if this duo agrees to a rematch though!

The boxing community compares Terence Crawford with Floyd Mayweather

Last weekend, Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. competed in arguably the most consequential boxing match since Mayweather vs Pacquiao. The welterweight clash saw Crawford put on a clinic before finishing Spence in the ninth round of the 12-round contest.

Crawford became the WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF, and vacant Ring welterweight champion and the only two-division undisputed male champion in the four-belt era. The boxing world has since argued over the greatness of Mayweather and Terence Crawford and some even feel that Crawford might have an edge over Mayweather in terms of competition faced.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing with a perfect 50-0 record. While Terence Crawford seems well-equipped to eclipse that tally, he has clarified that he has no interest in chasing another man’s legacy. He has nothing but respect for Mayweather and sees himself retiring long before making it to his 51st pro fight.