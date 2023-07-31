Terence Crawford vs. prime Floyd Mayweather - Who wins? Raging debate splits boxing Twitter with polarized opinions

Terence Crawford might safely be called the greatest boxer of his era after his performance against Errol Spence Jr. last night. Crawford delivered a clinic, effortlessly dispatching his opponent via ninth-round TKO.

Crawford also scored three knockdowns on Spence who came into the fight having never been knocked down or knocked out in his career. Crawford also created history by becoming the first male fighter to win undisputed titles in two divisions in the four-belt era.

After Crawford's latest performance, the boxing world is asking how may have fared against a prime Floyd Mayweather. Boxing reporter Andreas Hale has his doubts as he believes 'Money' never beat an opponent who was in their prime. Hale said on the SirusXM Boxing podcast:

"What would Floyd Mayweather have done with this version of Terence Crawford? Cause the one thing that Mayweather doesn't have and I know that it sounds blasphemous to a lot of people, he never beat another pound-for-pound fighter in his prime...Lot of people say,'What about Diego Corrales? Diego wasn't a pound-for-pound fighter...We didn't get to see the Pacquiao fight when it was at it's peak."

The debate has left MMA Twitter divided with seemingly equal support for both parties.

Terence Crawford has no plans of chasing Floyd Mayweather's record

Floyd Mayweather retired from professional boxing with a perfect 50-0 record, sealing his place forever in GOAT conversations. Meanwhile, Terence Crawford extended his perfect record to 40-0 with his victory over Errol Spence Jr.

Some might believe, Crawford has a fair chance of equalling, if not toppling Mayweather's record judging by the way he cruised to victory on Saturday. However, Crawford has no plans of chasing Mayweather's record, whom he also considers the GOAT. Crawford told CBS Sports Radio’s 'Maggie & Perloff' going into his clash against Spence:

“Nah, I ain’t ever thought of 50-0. That’s Mayweather’s thing. That’s his record. I commend him and he could have that.”

Asked if could think of 11 more outings, Crawford said:

"Not at all.”

He added:

“[the GOAT]would have to be Mayweather. Everything — not just because of the record, fighting style, everything that surrounds ‘Money’ Mayweather. It would have to be Mayweather.”

