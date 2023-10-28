Fury vs. Ngannou purses: What are the expected payouts for Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou for 'Battle of the Baddest'?

WBC boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a blockbuster crossover fight on October 28.

The bout will headline the Riyadh Season card and mark Ngannou's professional boxing debut.

In January, Ngannou vacated his UFC heavyweight title and exited the promotion in pursuit of greater autonomy over his career choices, namely more lucrative boxing crossovers, which were not possible under the terms of a UFC contract.

Four months on from his exit, he signed with the Professional Fighters League on a massive contract that also guarantees him influence in the promotion and bigger pay checks for his opponents.

In July, his bout with Tyson Fury was officially announced. The two had teased a matchup back in 2022 when they met in the boxing ring after Fury's highlight-reel knockout against Dillian Whyte.

The estimated payouts for both fighters for their upcoming bout vary vastly but are nonetheless a big leap for Ngannou, who is from a mixed martial arts background. Fury's purse stands at a reported $40 million whereas Ngannou is expected to net $10 million for the fight.

Check out the numbers in a post on X below:

Israel Adesanya warns Tyson Fury against underestimating Francis Ngannou

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is good friends with Francis Ngannou and he backed his abilities against Tyson Fury.

In conversation with boxing great Teddy Atlas, Adesanya cautioned Fury against taking Ngannou's challenge lightly. He referenced Ngannou's two fights against Stipe Miocic, where he came back from a decision loss to knock out Miocic and win the heavyweight title.

'The Last Stylebender' said:

"I don’t think he understands who he’s dealing with. I’ve seen Francis with Stipe. Five rounds with Stipe Miocic, the first time. You’re taken out and beat up and when you’re getting punched on the ground, I’m talking Francis’s head is on the ground, a hammer fist boom. The force goes down, hits the ground and back up. He took some shots and never got finished by Stipe, who is arguably one of the greatest heavyweights ever. And comes back in the next fight - he got up from the fight busted - he was gassed from the wrestling and stuff, he came back leaner, patient and then took his time to find it."

Check out Adesanya's full comments below (4:36):