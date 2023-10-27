Fury vs. Ngannou rounds: Number of rounds and complete ruleset for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou explained

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, will step into the boxing ring against WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury on Saturday, October 28, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This exciting contest is structured for 10 rounds, each lasting three minutes. With this rule, fans can expect a physically demanding and thrilling battle between these two heavyweights.

To ensure a fair outcome, a panel of three judges will oversee the fight. They will employ a 10-point scoring system to meticulously evaluate the fighters' performances in each round. These scores play a pivotal role in determining the winner if the match doesn't conclude with a knockout or technical knockout.

The bout will be held within the confines of a standard regulation-size ring, and it will adhere to the rules and regulations set by the relevant commission. This categorization classifies the event as a professional boxing match.

Tyson Fury shares insights ahead of Ngannou fight

In the lead-up to his much-anticipated bout against Francis Ngannou, lineal boxing champion Tyson Fury has opened up about his preparations.

Fury acknowledged the immense challenge presented by his opponent. With immense respect for the Cameroonian-born fighter, Fury said:

"I'm fighting an absolute killer in Francis Ngannou. A six-foot-four or five, 270-80 pound guy who's come from the streets, come from wherever he's from. Cameroon. On sleeping on the floor. I read somewhere that he was in Paris eating rats off the street. So this guy is hungry."

'The Gypsy King' added:

"Do you think I'm going to not train for him? Come in at, like, 400 pounds? I don't think so. I've trained as hard for him as I did for any other fighter I've ever fought. And at this level, you don't get no second chances. So better to prepare for the hardest fight ever, and if not be, then prepare for an easy fight. And it's a war."

With both fighters exuding confidence and commitment to this unique crossover fight, fans worldwide eagerly await an epic clash of combat sports titans.