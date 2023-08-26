"Fury wants no part of that"- When Oleksandr Usyk's stone-cold stare in his face off against Tyson Fury had fans amazed

Oleksandr Usyk is gearing up to defend his WBO, WBA (Super), and IBF titles against WBA (Regular) champion Daniel Dubois on August 26, 2023, at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

The bout was rescheduled by two weeks to align with Ukraine's Independence Day, celebrated on August 24.

Before his 21st professional bout, the unbeaten Ukrainian's video of a face-off with Tyson Fury recently went viral. The world heavyweight champions locked eyes in anticipation of a potential undisputed title clash, following Fury's TKO win against Derek Chisora in December 2022.

Fans left in awe of Oleksandr Usyk's icy gaze during his face-off with 'The Gypsy King', prompting a range of intriguing reactions.

"Must have been awkward for Fury like dude are we selling this fight or what, I also don’t believe in the things I’m saying’😭😂😂"

"Usyk is funny 😂. But when he gets in the ring it and no more fun and games 😤"

"Reptilian right there 😂"

"That’s why he’s to scared to fight him? Lol"

"Fury wants no part of that."

"Probably couldn't understand what he was going on about."

Bob Arum claims to revisit Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk after Francis Ngannou clash

Earlier this year, Oleksandr Usyk's planned heavyweight unification match against Tyson Fury fell through due to failed negotiations.

'The Gypsy King' is now gearing up for a super-fight against Francis Ngannou. The 12-round boxing bout is set to take place on October 28, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum disclosed his intention to restart talks about a potential Fury vs. Usyk fight once Fury's clash with the former UFC heavyweight champion concludes.

In an interview with Steve Kim on X (formerly Twitter), Arum stated:

"We gonna work our a** off with my friend Egis Kilmas to make Fury and Usyk. That's the fight. I mean Usyk has a tough fight with Daniel Dubois if he dodges that bullet, a fight with Fury is the best fight. And since everybody knows each other and there's no animosity on any side, it should be an easy fight to make."

