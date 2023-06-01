MMA fighter and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star Gabi Garcia has accused her husband of abuse in a series of horrific photos she posted online.

Garcia accused her husband, Bruno Almeida, of fraud, financial abuse, and physical assault. Garcia and Almeida tied the knot in 2018 according to multiple sources. She claimed domestic violence on social media and shared videos showing injuries she claims to have sustained from the assault.

MMA publication Bloody Elbow provided details about Gabi Garcia's husband's physical assault through captions on the video she posted. According to Garcia:

“The time has come. It’s time to be brave and tell everyone why I’ve been away for the past two years. They were the worst years of my life, but I’ll show all the details at the end of this week. I didn’t think this could ever happen. That someone could be so bad. A criminal. A person who has commited crimes before and after he was with me. A person who has money and asked for pension, my purses, my earrings. Asking for my house. Using the name Garcia."

Gabi Garcia added:

“Married, with a son and using my last name. A person who says she is a child of God, who went to my wedding and wrote ‘God bless you’ is still his lover. Because that guy won’t divorce me. Even with a restraining order and the Maria da Penha law (A Brazilian law created to protect women who were victim of domestic violence) by my side, he didn’t stop. There are 19 cases of fraud on my credit card, closed my accounts in three different banks. I would get home to no water, no power. He took the money from my payments.”

Gabi Garcia also shared screenshots of text messages allegedly from Almeida complaining that the BJJ star lacked access to healthcare, the internet, and credit cards. There were also derogatory references to Garcia in these communications. In addition, Garcia revealed screenshots of anonymous text messages containing death threats against her. The anonymous sender also exhibits familiarity with Garcia's father's business and its location and used the information to issue a warning to the fighter.

Diary of Pain: Gabi Garcia's husband will be exposed in a tell-all interview by the BJJ star

Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar Gabi Garcia opened up about her ongoing struggle in a recent Instagram post, providing insight into the obstacles she has had to overcome. She described her encounters with a judge and two attorneys who consistently oppose her, while simultaneously describing her telephonic conversation with attorney Brandon Plott.

Garcia, despite her personal suffering, emphasized her resolve to expose the truth, even if she was in a distant country, grappling with a different language. The Brazilian, who hasn't competed in MMA since 2018, acknowledged her vulnerability but insisted that her training and mental strength now provide her with power she needs to reveal the truth.

The nine-time BJJ world champion further shed light on her ex-husband's inappropriate usage of her last name. With the promise of an upcoming interview titled 'Diary of Pain', Gabi Garcia alluded to the release of additional information, certain that her story will inspire others and illuminate the darkness she has endured. She concluded by saying that she remains unyielding and fearless in the face of adversity, ready to fight for justice and her rightful position in the world.

