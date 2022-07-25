Is there an MMA fighter nicknamed 'She-Hulk' and does she fight in the UFC?

Yes, about four MMA fighters are nicknamed 'She-Hulk', but interestingly, none fight for the UFC. Let's take a look at the women who have taken the mantle of the Marvel superhero.

Gabi Garcia

Rizin women's heavyweight Gabi Garcia is nicknamed 'She Hulk'. Although popular fight stats websites like Sherdog and Tapology haven't listed her ring name, publications like The Sun regularly address the Brazilian as 'She Hulk'.

Watch 'She Hulk' in training below:

Sarah Flowers

This 34-year-old, undefeated 3-0 'She Hulk' fights under the banner of the Ohio Combat League. Flowers won her last against Cierra Buxton in the Ohio Combat League 20 via a first-round TKO.

Miranda Barber

The 27-year-old American also takes her nickname from Marvel's female character. The fighter is 1-0 in her pro MMA career and currently fights for PFL. Barber lost her last fight via first-round submission against Amanda Leve at PFL 8: Playoffs.

LaNeisha Vinson

The last fighter on this list is 31-year-old American fighter LaNeisha Vinson. The martial artist is yet to make her pro-MMA debut. According to Tapology, she holds an amateur record of 10-5.

Is there a UFC fighter nicknamed The Hulk?

Yes, UFC light heavyweight Ion Cutelaba is nicknamed 'The Hulk'. The 27-year-old Moldovan is currently 16 and 7, with one draw and one no-contest in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Cutelaba debuted for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2016 at the 89th Fight Night event headlined by a welterweight clash between former title challengers Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Rory MacDonald.

Watch Ion Cutalaba live true to his ring name below:

The Moldovan lost his debut against Misha Cirkunov via a third-round arm triangle. He holds a UFC record of five wins against six losses and one draw. In his last outing to the octagon, 'The Hulk' suffered a first-round submission loss against Ryan Spann at Vegas 54 fight card.

Other Ultimate Fighting Championship athletes also have superhero-inspired ring names. Former UFC star Dennis Hallman's nickname is 'Superman'. The Ultimate Fighter Season 10 finalist has a pro-MMA record of 53-20 with two draws and one NC.

Also, the nickname of former Ultimate Fighting Championship star Kurt Pellegrino is inspired by DC's Dark Knight, Batman. 'Batman' holds a pro-MMA record of 16-7.

