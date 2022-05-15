UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic: Main card results and highlights

An important light heavyweight matchup between Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic took place in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic.

Coming into the fight, Rakic was riding a two-fight win streak whereas Blachowicz lost the UFC title in his last outing against Glover Teixeira.

In the co-main event, Ryan Spann and Ion Cutelaba locked horns in a light heavyweight bout.

Fighters like Katlyn Chookagian, Amanda Ribas and Davey Grant also featured on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic.

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic main card results

Jan Blachowicz def. Aleksandar Rakic via TKO [knee injury] (1:11 of Round 3)

Ryan Spann def. Ion Cutelaba via submission [guillotine choke] (2:23 of Round 1)

Davey Grant def. Louis Smolka via KO (0:49 of Round 3)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Amanda Ribas via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Manuel Torres def. Frank Camacho via TKO (3:27 of Round 1)

Allan Nascimento def. Jake Hadley via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic main card highlights

Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic engaged in an exciting contest in the main event of UFC Vegas 54. But the fight ended on an unfortunate note as Rakic suffered a leg injury, resulting in Blachowicz being declared the winner.

Ryan Spann bounced back from his loss to Anthony Smith and scored an impressive first-round submission victory against Ion Cutelaba.

Davey Grant and Louis Smolka delivered a thriller of a fight on May 14. 'Dangerous' broke his two-fight skid in the promotion with an impressive knockout in the third round.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Perfecto jab de GRant para mandar al piso a Smolka #UFCVegas54 Perfecto jab de GRant para mandar al piso a Smolka #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/y0Ds0dswG5

Katlyn Chookagian scored her fourth win in a row in the UFC as she edged out a split decision victory against Amanda Ribas in a closely contested back-and-forth fight.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas54 Encienden la máquina de golpes en los últimos segundos del round 2 Encienden la máquina de golpes en los últimos segundos del round 2 😱 #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/51IlMMBOP4

Manuel Torres made his UFC debut on May 14. The lightweight had a good day at work as he scored a quick knockout finish against Frank Camacho in the opening round of the fight.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas54 ¡Qué poder y defensa de derribo por parte del mexicano! ¡Qué poder y defensa de derribo por parte del mexicano! 🇲🇽 #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/F11Q8tUtx4

The main card for UFC Vegas 54 opened with a flyweight contest between Allan Nascimento and Jake Hadley. The two scrapped it out for 15 minutes and in the end, the Brazilian scored the victory via unanimous decision.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol felicitado por su compañero el campeón Allan Nascimentofelicitado por su compañero el campeón #UFCVegas54 Allan Nascimento 🇧🇷 felicitado por su compañero el campeón #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/Xe8CLKaYTw

UFC Español @UFCEspanol consigue su primera victoria en el Octágono Allan Nascimentoconsigue su primera victoria en el Octágono #UFCVegas54 Allan Nascimento 🇧🇷 consigue su primera victoria en el Octágono #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/UpBnh8eFvL

