UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic: Main card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic results
UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic results [Image credits: ufc.com]
Puneet Sharma
Modified May 15, 2022 10:33 AM IST
An important light heavyweight matchup between Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic took place in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic.

Coming into the fight, Rakic was riding a two-fight win streak whereas Blachowicz lost the UFC title in his last outing against Glover Teixeira.

In the co-main event, Ryan Spann and Ion Cutelaba locked horns in a light heavyweight bout.

Fighters like Katlyn Chookagian, Amanda Ribas and Davey Grant also featured on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic.

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic main card results

Jan Blachowicz def. Aleksandar Rakic via TKO [knee injury] (1:11 of Round 3)

Ryan Spann def. Ion Cutelaba via submission [guillotine choke] (2:23 of Round 1)

Davey Grant def. Louis Smolka via KO (0:49 of Round 3)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Amanda Ribas via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Manuel Torres def. Frank Camacho via TKO (3:27 of Round 1)

Allan Nascimento def. Jake Hadley via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic main card highlights

Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic engaged in an exciting contest in the main event of UFC Vegas 54. But the fight ended on an unfortunate note as Rakic suffered a leg injury, resulting in Blachowicz being declared the winner.

PUM 💥. #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/blRuh9wlXD
El ex campeón Blachowicz busca la sumisión #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/vxhPpFQ7YF
¡SE ACABÓ!!! @JanBlachowicz finalizó en el 3er round a Rakic con una patada a la pierna #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/UvRdJsR23i

Ryan Spann bounced back from his loss to Anthony Smith and scored an impressive first-round submission victory against Ion Cutelaba.

SUPERMAN SMASHES HULK! 🔥⚡️ @Superman_Spann avoids the kryptonite and gets the submission lightning fast! #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/1CiDHSX7AD

Davey Grant and Louis Smolka delivered a thriller of a fight on May 14. 'Dangerous' broke his two-fight skid in the promotion with an impressive knockout in the third round.

Perfecto jab de GRant para mandar al piso a Smolka #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/y0Ds0dswG5
SALVAJE!!! @DaveyGrantMMA finalizando en el suelo en el 3er round #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/hasB2L95h5

Katlyn Chookagian scored her fourth win in a row in the UFC as she edged out a split decision victory against Amanda Ribas in a closely contested back-and-forth fight.

Comenzaron con todo el poder 😱 #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/SAFpGFmZzi
Un round de mucho intercambio 🤯 #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/oq20RRZj7u
Encienden la máquina de golpes en los últimos segundos del round 2 😱 #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/51IlMMBOP4
Increíble combate, chicas 🙌🏻 ¿Quién se la lleva? #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/PN5PhTVOd5
La victoria por decisión dividida es para @blondefighter1 🔥 #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/hfcs2i0kQD

Manuel Torres made his UFC debut on May 14. The lightweight had a good day at work as he scored a quick knockout finish against Frank Camacho in the opening round of the fight.

¡Qué poder y defensa de derribo por parte del mexicano! 🇲🇽 #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/F11Q8tUtx4
INTENSO 🔥 🔥 🔥 #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/joSd6dUazh
LO NOQUEA! Manuel Torres finaliza en su debut #UFCVegas54 🇲🇽 https://t.co/ljn72qVglv

The main card for UFC Vegas 54 opened with a flyweight contest between Allan Nascimento and Jake Hadley. The two scrapped it out for 15 minutes and in the end, the Brazilian scored the victory via unanimous decision.

Allan Nascimento 🇧🇷 felicitado por su compañero el campeón #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/Xe8CLKaYTw
Allan Nascimento 🇧🇷 consigue su primera victoria en el Octágono #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/UpBnh8eFvL

हिन्दी