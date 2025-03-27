  • home icon
Gable Steveson opens up on MMA transition, training with Jon Jones, and potential meeting with Dana White

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Mar 27, 2025 13:11 GMT
Gable Steveson discusses MMA transition, training with Jon Jones, and possible meeting with Dana White. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Gable Steveson recently shared insights into his potential move to mixed martial arts. The Olympic gold medalist freestyle wrestler served as a key training partner, assisting UFC heavyweight Jon Jones in his preparation for his title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November.

Having closely observed 'Bones' in action, who is widely considered one of the most accomplished fighters in MMA history, Steveson has become increasingly drawn to learning multiple fighting styles as he considers his future in combat sports.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Steveson weighed in on his MMA journey and expressed his appreciation for training under the tutelage of Jones:

"Just making sure I can get my hands certified and ready... I’ve got a great mentor right now, I hope a lot of people know a guy named Jon Jones — just a fantastic dude and the greatest fighter of all time... I appreciate his efforts of trying to lead me into the right direction and kind of taking my back and giving me the direction that I need."
The 24-year-old freestyle wrestler also expressed his eagerness to secure a meeting with UFC CEO Dana White to map out his possible future in the octagon:

"I have not spoken to Dana personally. That’s one meeting I would love to have face-to-face. I’ve been waiting a long time to see him. I know after the 2021 Olympics, he reached out and wanted me to come see him in Vegas and everything else. That’s one meeting that I would love to have and love to see."
Check out Gable Steveson's comments below (1:55:17):

Gable Steveson reflects on shocking NCAA defeat against Wyatt Hendrickson

Last week, Gable Steveson endured a historic upset at the NCAA National Championship, as Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson secured a dramatic takedown in the final 15 seconds, sealing a razor-thin 5-4 victory.

On Monday, Steveson took to Instagram to share his thoughts on his loss to Hendrickson and acknowledged the unpredictable nature of sports. A portion of his post reads:

"Bumps in the road gone happen, that’s what makes sports so crazy! But we live for moments like these and I am just fine!! In the end Wins and Losses will never define what I tried to do for the sport of wrestling. The attraction, viewership, and showmanship always meant the most to me when I stepped out on the mat. To give it the light it deserves."
Check out Gable Steveson's post below:

Edited by Pranav Pandey
