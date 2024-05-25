Former IBJJF world champion Gabriel Sousa of Brazil is well aware of 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci's infamous reputation as a cerebral leg locker, but the 27-year-old says he is well prepared to head into leglock situations with the Italian-American if necessary.

Musumeci is notorious for his leglocks, even destroying opponents' limbs and ruining their careers when he gets a hold of them. However, Sousa says all it takes is a deep understanding of what 'Darth Rigatoni' is doing to offer a sound defense.

Speaking to Vitor Freitas Comunica in a recent interview, Sousa said he has studied Musumeci's leg-locking style.

The Brazilian said:

"I think you need to really understand what's going on. I study heel hooks a lot, not to be an expert and submit my opponents, but to know which way to turn, how to remove the knee to escape the submission attempt."

Sousa is set to lock horns with reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci.

The two square off in a bantamweight submission grappling match at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Gabriel Sousa to force Mikey Musumeci to fight at his pace: "I'll play my game"

As tough an opponent as flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci is, Gabriel Sousa says he isn't worried about what 'Darth Rigatoni' is going to do on the mats. The Brazilian said he is just focused on his game plan.

Sousa said:

"The fact that the fight lasts 10 minutes and you know who you're going to fight makes it much easier to prepare for the fight. I'll play my game, try to use my outside pass and that's it."