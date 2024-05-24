Gabriel Sousa says he’ll stick to what he does best to ace Mikey Musumeci rematch: “I’ll play my game”

ONE Championship newcomer Gabriel Sousa said he will stick to what he does best in his rematch with grappling ace Mikey Musumeci. He said he already has an idea on what to expect come fight night and would just take it from there.

The two are slated to mix it up at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Musumeci, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, will move a division higher to meet the 26-year-old Brazilian in a bantamweight joust.

The showdown comes nearly three years since Gabriel Sousa dealt 'Darth Rigatoni' a submission loss in an event outside of ONE Championship.

Speaking on Vitor Freitas Comunica on YouTube, the Brazilian shared his take on his upcoming rematch with Musumeci, saying:

"The fact that the fight lasts 10 minutes and you know who you're going to fight makes it much easier to prepare for the fight. I'll play my game, try to use my outside pass and that's it."

Watch the interview below:

Gabriel Sousa is one of the BJJ athletes that Musumeci said he wants to go up against, not only to exact payback for the loss he had in their previous encounter but also because for him the former is one of the best in the game right now.

ONE 167 will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Gabriel Sousa says contrasting styles with Mikey Musumeci will make for an interesting fight

Gabriel Sousa says contrasting styles with Mikey Musumeci only makes their upcoming rematch all the more interesting.

The decorated BJJ athlete will try to make it two victories in as many matches over his American rival at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sousa shared that his rematch with Musumeci is a must-see fare for the differing ways he and and his opponent can get things done, saying:

"Our fighting styles are different. I like takedowns and I like passing guard. Mikey, on the other hand, likes to play guard and take the back or attack footlocks."

Gabriel Sousa currently holds the distinction as the last fighter to submit Musumeci, which he did in October 2021 in an event outside of ONE Championship,

It is a badge of honor he wants to maintain when faces off anew with Musumeci at ONE 167.