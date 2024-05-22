BJJ star Gabriel Sousa envisions how his rematch with Mikey Musumeci will play out at ONE 167  

Brazilian BJJ star Gabriel Sousa believes he knows exactly how things will play out when he steps on the mat for a rematch with Mikey Musumeci.

On Friday, June 1, Musumeci — the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion — will leave his gold at home as he steps up to bantamweight for a long-awaited shot at redemption against Sousa.

But before the two do battle on martial arts' biggest global stage at ONE 167 inside Bangkok's Impact Arena, Sousa offered his thoughts on how things will go when he goes toe-to-toe with 'Darth Rigatoni' in The Land of Smiles.

"He will play underneath, playing guard, and I’m going to try to pass his guard," Sousa said in a recent interview with ONE Championship. "My focus will be on passing to side control or taking the back, and Mikey’s focus will be on attacking my legs or taking my back."

Previously competing under the Who's Number One banner in 2021, Gabriel Sousa scored a submission victory over Musumeci via a north-south choke. He'll attempt to repeat that performance and go two-up on the five-time IBJJF world champion.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

Mikey Musumeci plans on making history at ONE 168 after he takes care of business against Gabriel Sousa

Once Mikey Musumeci settles some business with Sousa at ONE 167, he'll attempt to make history on Friday, September 6, when he heads back to the United States for ONE Championship's highly-anticipated return to Denver for ONE 168.

Emanating from Ball Arena in The Mile High City, the event will see Musumeci attempt to make history by becoming the first-ever two-division ONE submission grappling world champion.

Standing in his way of that task will be Kade Ruotolo, who puts his ONE lightweight grappling crown against Musumeci in a submission superfight for the ages.

Follow this link for tickets for ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.