Fans are ecstatic about the upcoming submission grappling match between world champions Kade Ruotolo and Mikey Musumeci.

Over the last two years, Ruotolo and Musumeci have become the faces of ONE Championship's expansion into submission grappling. Now holding respective promotional records of 6-0, they will meet on Sept. 6 at ONE 168: Denver, with Ruotolo putting his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title on the line against the ONE flyweight submission grappling king.

ONE 168 is nearly four months away and fans are already filled with excitement for Kade Ruotolo vs Mikey Musumeci. ONE recently shared a promotional post on Instagram for the muse-see matchup, leading to fans filling the comment section:

"This will be one hell of a fight! Two great scrappers!"

"This will be incredible!"

"Stoked for this. Some legends! Making the fights that people want to see"

"This is the definition of an ELITE matchup. As high as it gets in terms of skill level and entertainment factor. Them scrambles gonna be sick"

ONE 168 will take place inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado for the promotion's return to the United States. Tickets for the event featuring three world-title matchups can be found here.

Kade Ruotolo scheduled for professional MMA debut before clash with Mikey Musumeci

Kade Ruotolo has teased a transition to professional MMA for over a year and the time has finally come. On June 7, the 21-year-old will make his MMA debut at ONE 167 when he takes on Blake Cooper, the brother of Ray Cooper III.

As for Mikey Musumeci, he will also stay active by competing at ONE 167. 'Darth Rigatoni' is scheduled to compete in a non-title bantamweight submission grappling match against Gabriel Sousa, a ONE debutant with experience winning many tournaments worldwide.

ONE 167 goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The highly-anticipated event is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.