"Maybe the greatest match ever" - Fans can't contain their excitement for Mikey Musumeci, Kade Ruotolo Denver super fight

ONE Championship is stacking the deck for their return to the United States with ONE 168: Denver happening on September 6, where fans will see Mikey Musumeci challenge Kade Ruotolo for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

'Darth Rigatoni', the reigning flyweight submission grappling world champion, is no stranger to taking on all challenges. Fans are just as excited to see him share the Circle with one-half of the vaunted Ruotolo twins.

Fans shared their instant reactions to the dream match come true on the Instagram post where Musumeci revealed that he would be taking on Ruotolo inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

"Maybe the greatest match ever let's goooo"

"What an epic match it will be! Thank you both, @mikeymusumeci and @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu, for making it happen. The real winners are us, the viewers :) :) :)"

"The two best in the sport. Game Changing @onechampionship"

"This will likely be one of the greatest matches of all time. Two of the absolute best to ever do it."

Both Musumeci and Ruotolo remain undefeated throughout their ONE Championship careers thus far.

Mikey Musumeci to make bantamweight debut in June

Just a few months before he challenges Ruotolo for his world title, fans will get to see Musumeci in action at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7 against Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight submission grappling bout.

The American star will be moving up 10 pounds in order to face Sousa and is raring to avenge his last defeat in 2021.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

As for ONE 168, tickets are already on sale via Ticketmaster.