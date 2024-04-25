Mikey Musumeci-Kade Ruotolo submission grappling world title superfight locked for ONE 168: Denver

Two of the biggest stars in submission grappling today, Mikey Musumeci and Kade Ruotolo, will share the global stage of ONE Championship in a world title superfight at ONE 168: Denver on Friday, September 6.

Mikey Musumeci, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, will aim to become the discipline's first double kingpin under the ONE spotlight as Ruotolo's lightweight crown will be on offer inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Both grappling wizards have hammered out a perfect streak in ONE Championship, and for that reason alone, martial arts enthusiasts should be in for an absolute treat.

'Darth Rigatoni' arrived in ONE Championship with a reputation for being a true mastermind of the art. The five-time IBJJF world champion has not only lived up to that hype, but through meticulous training, he continues to excel and improve every day.

The 27-year-old superstar has built a perfect run of six successive wins in the organization with four sensational tapout victories against Masakazu Imanari, Osamah Almarwai, Jarred Brooks, and Shinya Aoki.

However, Mikey Musumeci's world-class acumen on the canvas will be tested to the fullest against a fellow BJJ workhorse, reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

The Atos representative, who is the youngest ADCC world champion, has chalked up an impeccable 6-0 run in ONE against proven ground game experts Aoki, Uali Kurzhev, Tommy Langaker (twice), Matheus Gabriel, and most recently, Francisco Lo at ONE Fight Night 21 earlier this month.

Like Musumeci, Ruotolo has proven himself against the best of the best, even outside of the promotion, and that only speaks volumes about his grappling prowess.

With a lot in common, the standout trait being BJJ standards of the highest order, these two technicians on the canvas are ready to leave a mark in submission grappling when they slug it out for 10 minutes straight at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

Mikey Musumeci-Kade Ruotolo and other bouts confirmed for ONE's US return

Alongside Mikey Musumeci's all-champion superfight against Kade Ruotolo, ONE Championship's second on-ground card in the United States will see two more champion vs. champion showdowns.

First, Stamp Fairtex attempts to complete a two-division haul in MMA. The Fairtex Training Center affiliate and atomweight queen moves up a division to challenge Xiong Jing Nan for her ONE strawweight MMA gold.

Meanwhile, two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty puts his bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against flyweight kickboxing kingpin Superlek Kiatmoo9. This will be the pair's second meeting after they went toe-to-toe in October 2018.

Last but not least, Liam Harrison's wish has been answered by the world's largest martial arts organization.

The Leeds slugger will faceoff against fellow 'Art Of Eight Limbs' legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai affair.

ONE 168: Denver will go down inside the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6. Grab your tickets for the monumental spectacle here.