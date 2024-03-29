"Learned so much" - Flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci ramps up training with BJJ legend Cobrinha Charles

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is fully aware of how important training is to increasing his odds of winning a bout and it is something that he holds near and dear to his heart.

In six contests under the ONE Championship umbrella, Musumeci has yet to taste the bitterness of defeat and he has no plans of letting it happen anytime soon,

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) black belt even took aim at those who are focused on the wrong things during training, instead imploring that the trainers and athletes be focused on training smarter rather than harder.

Although 'Darth Rigatoni' is yet to be announced for a ONE Championship card this year, that does not mean that he is taking time off - quite the opposite in actuality.

Musumeci shared on his Instagram stories that he had been spending a lot more time in the gym to further improve his skills under the guidance of Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles and wrote the following:

"What an amazing training this morning. Learned so much. 😭❤️🙏🏻 10 weeks and 2 days, let's go!!! @cobrinhacharles"

'Cobrinha' Charles' contributions to Mikey Musumeci's career thus far

Musumeci has been raring to step into the ONE Circle and compete once more and Charles has played a big role in helping him prepare.

Just a few weeks ago, 'Darth Rigatoni' revealed that he had become a third-degree BJJ black belter under the guidance of Charles.

Reaching such an achievement is no easy feat despite how effortless Musumeci makes BJJ look during his matches and it is only a matter of time now before he adds another victory to his growing tally of elite-level performances under the world's largest martial arts promotion.