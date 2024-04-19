"I'm just Stamp" - Stamp plays down her chances against Xiong Jing Nan at ONE 168: Denver

Reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex has a lot of respect for the current undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan ahead of their championship clash on September 6 in the main event of ONE 168: Denver inside the Ball Arena.

This admiration was talked about by the atomweight MMA queen during her most recent appearance on the South China Morning Post's YouTube channel, as she said:

"For me, I think 'The Panda' is really good. For me, I'm just Stamp. So I have to prove a lot. I'm not the best yet."

It was a very down-to-earth response from the 25-year-old Thai sensation, who was asked if they were the best strikers right now.

Even after dodging the credit, there is no denying that Stamp is still one of the best on the planet because she is the first athlete in ONE Championship to capture three world titles in as many disciplines.

Before reigning as the queen of the atomweight MMA division, the Fairtex Training Center representative captured the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title and the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6. Also, tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public starting on April 24 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

Stamp is still focused on her upcoming world title defense against Denice Zamboanga on June 7 at ONE 167

Although she is already scheduled to challenge the long-time reign of Xiong in September, Stamp is still laser-focused on her preparation for her world title defense against her former teammate Denice Zamboanga on June 7 at ONE 167.

The Pattaya-based athlete and Zamboanga will put their friendship aside when they meet inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, to determine the holder of the ONE atomweight MMA world championship.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7.

