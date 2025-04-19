Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo: Live round-by-round updates

Gabriela Fundora returns to action this Saturday, putting all four of her titles on the line against Mexico’s Marilyn Badillo in Oceanside, California. It’s a clash of two unbeaten stalwarts on April 19 at the Frontwave Arena in California.

At just 23 years old, Fundora has steamrolled her way through the division, unifying all major belts after dismantling Gabriela Celeste Alaniz. The lanky southpaw uses her reach and jab like a spear to keep opponents at bay. With a perfect 15-0 record and seven knockouts, she might not be the division’s biggest finisher. However, her consistency and composure make her a nightmare over 10 rounds.

Badillo, the WBC Intercontinental champ, arrives with a solid 19-0-1 record, but her low knockout rate and prior draw against Linda Contreras Ibarra raise questions about her ability to hang with Fundora’s pace and pressure. She’s scrappy, experienced, and gearing up to make a statement.

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo goes down Saturday, April 19th, live on DAZN. The main card kicks off at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates from the clash:

Round 1

