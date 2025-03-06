"Game changing" - Fans react as key insights emerge on Turki Alalshikh and TKO’s new boxing promotion with Dana White

Turki Alalshikh, along with TKO and Sela, is set to launch a new boxing promotion that will provide a platform for new prospects and leading boxers. The multi-year partnership will aim to restore the prestige of boxing and take it to the levels of the past.

TKO will be responsible for delivering day-to-day operations expertise, management, and oversight of promotion. The executive leadership will comprise UFC CEO Dana White and WWE President Nick Khan.

In the new promotion, boxers will be able to train at the UFC Performance Institute. The production team of TKO will take care of all the production and promotional things for the promotion. Reacting to the groundbreaking announcement, many fans dropped their reactions. One of them wrote:

"Game changing. Best vs Best. Just wondering how managers, promoters who find and sponsor talent from 16/17 years old will get they're perceived return on investment, especially as the UFC model doesn't care about the 0"

Check out the video below:

Others wrote:

"I just want to know the name of this promotion so I could get a feel on what is this about."

"Now we get to see more 50/50 fights! the ‘let it marinate on our terms’ era needs to go. One of the main reasons boxing has declined in the states. Hopefully this is the beginning of a comeback!"

Check out the fan reactions to the post below:

Fan reactions

When Dana White criticized professional boxing

Dana White has been very vocal about the downfall of boxing and criticized the business model of professional boxing. White asserted that the profits that the UFC made were reinvested, but in boxing, there are no investments due to greed. Speaking on the CLUB SHAY SHAY podcast, White recently said:

"Every fu*king event that they put on, it's a ‘going out of business’ sale. ‘Let's grab as much money as we can from everybody. We don't care if the event is good. We don't care if the people at home enjoy what they saw. They don't care if the people who came and bought tickets liked it. We just want to grab as much money as we can.’ They never reinvested in the sport."

Check out Dana White's comments below (01:11:10):

