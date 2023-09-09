Gamebred Bareknuckle 5 results: Who won gruesome fight between Fabricio Werdum and Junior Do Santos?

Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Bareknuckle 5 event recently took place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. A heavyweight clash between former UFC champions Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum headlined it.

The fight marked a combat sports return for both heavyweights following their extended hiatus from competition. Interestingly, the two faced each other at UFC 90 in 2008, where Dos Santos secured a first-round knockout over Werdum.

Considering that Fabricio Werdum is 46 years old and Junior Dos Santos is 39, not many expected the two heavyweights to go the distance and get into a brutal slugfest. While Werdum avoided getting knocked out by Dos Santos again, 'Vai Cavalo' ultimately lost the contest on the judges' scorecards. Junior Dos Santos won the bout via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27).

Despite Werdum's advanced age, the veteran fighter looked comfortable putting pressure on his opponent. He got through the first round even after taking some big shots from the much younger Dos Santos. However, the 39-year-old Brazilian comfortably breezed through all three rounds and didn't look like he was in grave danger at any point.

The Gamebred Bareknuckle 5 event may prove to be more painful for Fabricio Werdum than previously expected. During some brutal striking exchanges in the second and third rounds, Junior Do Santos noticeably damaged Werdum's eyelids and even prompted a strong reaction from the commentary team after the fight.

Before the Gamebred Bareknuckle 5 event, frontman Jorge Masvidal had revealed that the winner of Werdum vs. Dos Santos will face the winner of the Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher bout for the inaugural Gamebred FC heavyweight championship.

Gamebred Bareknuckle 5: Full results

The highly anticipated Gamebred Bareknuckle 5 event undoubtedly lived up to its expectations. As mentioned, former UFC heavyweight champions Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum ran it back in the headliner of the event, with 'Cigano' defeating Werdum once again.

Elsewhere on the Gamebred Bareknuckle 5 card, Joel Bauman defeated Maki Pitolo via second-round TKO in a co-main middleweight contest. Meanwhile, Joshua Weems defeated Irwin Rivera via unanimous decision in a bantamweight contest.

Former UFC contender Anthony Njokuani also faced Brandon Jenkins in a welterweight battle and emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Ago Huskić also defeated Brandon Davis by unanimous decision in a featherweight matchup.

Before that, Joey Ruquet defeated Joe Penafiel via second-round TKO in a 140-pound contest. Jhonasky Sojo also beat Tyler Hill via first-round TKO in a 165-pound contest.

